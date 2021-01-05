Ready to Introduce COVID Vaccine Within 10 Days of Approval: Govt

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, 5 January, the Union Health Ministry said that they would be able to introduce the COVID-19 vaccine within ten days of emergency use authorisation, based on dry run feedback. However, the final call will be taken by the government.

The Serum Institute of India-manufactured ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ were both given emergency approval on Sunday by the drugs regulator, which means that India should be prepared to roll out the first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on 13 January.

Covidshield’s clinical trials revealed that it showed an acceptable safety profile among 1,077 participants, and homologous boosting increased antibody responses in Phase 1.

In Phase 2, prime-boost regimen in 560 participants was better tolerated in older adults than in younger adults and had similar immunogenicity across all age groups after a boost dose. Phase 3 revealed that the overall vaccine efficacy was 70.4 percent.