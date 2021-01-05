SII, Bharat Biotech Pledge ‘Smooth Roll-out’ of COVID-19 Vaccines

The Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, both of whose vaccines have received emergency approval in India, on Tuesday, 5 January, issued a joint statement to "communicate their pledge towards a smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to India and the world."

Coming amid concerns expressed over the approval process for the vaccines, especially that of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin', the statement said, "Adar Poonawalla and Dr Krishna Ella, jointly on behalf of the two companies, today communicated their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and globally. They said, the more important task in front of them is saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world."