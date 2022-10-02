Sharad Navratri Kanya Pujan 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Gift Ideas

Kanya puja 2022: Know the date, time, shubh muhurat, and gift ideas.
(Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)
Sharadiya Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, during which Goddess Durga is worshipped. Sharad Navratri 2022 began on Monday, 26 September, and will end on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. During this period of Sharad Navratri, devotees offer special prayers to Maa Durga. According to the Hindu calendar, Navratri and other festivities last for a period of 9 days. Like other rituals, one of the important rituals of Navratri is Kanya Pujan.
Let's read about Kanya Pujan, its start and end dates, puja vidihi, and gift ideas.
Kanya Pujan is generally performed on the last two days of Navratri, namely Ashtami (Ashtami Kanya Pujan) and Navami (Navami Kanya Pujan). People observe fasts on these days and perform the ritual of Kanya Puja. It is believed that the Navratri fasts are incomplete without Kanya Pujan.
Ashtami Kanya Pujan Tithi 2022 will start on Sunday, 2 October 2022, at 6:48 pm and will end on Monday, 3 October 2022, at 4:37 pm. The Shubh Muhurat is between 9:12 am and 10:41 am.
Navami Kanya Pujan Tithi 2022 will start on Monday, 3 October, at 4:37 pm and will end on Tuesday, 4 October, at 2:20 pm. The Shubh Muhurat is between 10:41 am and 12:10 am.
Kanya Pujan is a special ritual performed by Hindus during Navratri. Young girls of 2 to 10 years of age are worshipped during this ritual to please Goddess Durga. During the ritual, the feet of Kanyas are washed with water and milk, and then a tikka of ghee, kumkum, and akshat is put on their forehead. A red coloured thread (moli) is tied around their wrists and they are given food. Later, people seek their blessings and offer them gifts.
Worshipping kanya (a girl) from each age group has its own importance and significance as mentioned below:
2-Year-Old Girl (Kumari): Worshipping a 2-year-old kanya on Kanya Pujan wards off poverty and sorrow.
3-Year-Old Girl (Trimurti): Worshipping a 3-year-old kanya is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and luck.
4-Year-Old Girl (Kalyani): Hindus believe that worshipping a 4-year-old girl during Kanya Puja helps them seek the blessings of Bhagwati.
5-Year-Old Girl (Rohini): Worshiping girls of this age group helps in keeping harmful and incurable diseases at bay.
6-Year-Old Girl: Girls from this age group are considered to be a form of Mother Kali and worshipping them helps in acquiring knowledge and Raja Yoga.
7-year-Old Girl: Girls of this age group are believed to be a form of Goddess Chandika and worshipping them is associated with wealth and opulence.
8-Year-Old Girl: Girls of this age group are believed to be a form of Mother Shambhavi and their worship helps in solving and keeping away judicial disputes.
9-Year-Old Girl: Girls of this age group are considered to be a form of Maa Durga and worshipping them helps in appeasing enemies.
10-Year-Old Girl: Girls of this age group are considered to be a form of Maa Subhadra and worshipping them helps in fulfilling all wishes.
Following are some of the gifts that can be offered to Kanyas during Kanya Pujan.
1. Makeup products: Some girls like getting ready and applying makeup. So, this is a good gift idea. In fact, offering makeup items as gifts during Kanya Pujan is considered auspicious.
2. Halwa: During Kanya Puja, you can offer any food of your choice to kanyas. However, feeding them with sweets like halwa and kheer is considered auspicious.
3. Fruits: As per astrology, gifting fruits like bananas and coconuts to young girls during Kanya Pujan brings good virtue.
4. Red-Coloured Clothes: According to Hindus, the colour red is a favourite of Maa Durga, and therefore, it is auspicious to gift red-coloured clothes to young girls during Kanya Puja. You can either gift a full outfit or a dupatta (chunni), but the colour should be red.
