Shardiya Navratri 2022: Durga Ashtami, Mahanavami Date, Time and Puja Vidhi
Know the right time and date of Mahavami and Ashtami so that you can conclude the puja for Navratri 2022.
Navratri holds immense significance among the other Hindu festivals in India. Devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Shakti every day consecutively for nine days. Few devotees also observe fast to please Goddess and break their fast after the ninth day only.
There are few more important days than the rest in Navratri because people perform special Puja and rituals on these days. Two such days are Ashtami and Mahanavami, the eighth and the ninth day in Navratri.
On the eighth day, devotees worship Mahadurga who is said to bestow wealth and an opulent lifestyle on her devotees. The Mahagauri manifestation of Goddess Durga represents purity. Similarly, on the occasion of Mahanavami, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped and a Kanya Pujan is done along with the Havan.
Let's have a look at the time, Muhurat, and date for the Ashtami and Mahanavami of Navratri 2022.
Navratri 2022: Ashtami Date, Time and Puja Vidhi
This year, the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri or Ashtami will be celebrated on 3 October. Ashtami Tithi will be in effect from 6:47 PM on 2 October to 4:37 PM on 3 October.
People who cannot fast for all nine days, fast for the first and eighth day. The Ashtami Vrat is considered very important because it is believed that this day marks prosperity and luck in one’s life. Moreover, the individuals who worship Devi Durga on the Ashtami Tithi, are relieved from all their problems and sins.
Navratri 2022: Mahanavami Date, Time and Puja Vidhi
The Navami Tithi will be in effect from 3:07 PM on 3 October to 12:50 PM on 4 October.
On the occasion of Mahanavami, people worship young girls who are regarded as kanjaks. People invite nine Kanjaks into their homes and offer them prasad. These nine girls are referred to as the Navdurga. A boy is also invited and fed during the kanjak puja ritual and he is considered the representation of Batuk Bhairav.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Topics: Navarasa Ashtami date Mahanavami date
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.