Festival Calendar 2022: When Is Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra & Karwa Chauth

Sharad Navratri: One of the major Hindu festivals is Navratri. The festival is celebrated across different states of the country. During the 9 days of Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations. According to Hindus, Goddess Durga has nine weapons, which she uses to protect her worshippers against evil forces. Sharad Navratri 2022 will start from Monday, 26 September 2022.

Durga Puja: Durga Puja is an integral part of Sharad Navratri. During the festival, people bring Goddess Durga to their homes along with her different avatars. According to Hindus, Durga Puja festival falls within the first 9 days of Ashvin. This year Durga Puja 2022 starts from Monday, 03 October 2022.

Dussehra: Dussehra or Dasara or Vijayadashami, is an important festival of Hindus. It is celebrated to honour the great victory of Lord Rama over a tyrant demon King Ravana. Basically, the significance of Dussehra is to promote the victory of good over evil. This year Dussehra 2022 falls on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.