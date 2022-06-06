Congress' Navjot Sidhu Hospitalised Due to Liver-Related Issue; Condition Stable

Jailed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER on Monday, 6 June, afternoon due to liver-related problems, is in a stable condition, the medical facility said.

He underwent a medical examination at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's hepatology department in the morning.

In the afternoon, Sidhu was admitted to the PGIMER, where he had been brought under heavy security from the Patiala prison.

In the evening, PGIMER issued a statement, saying Sidhu has been kept under observation and is stable.