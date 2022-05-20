Road Rage: Facing 1 Yr in Jail, Navjot Sidhu Asks for a Week’s Time To Surrender
Navjot Sidhu's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi cited "medical conditions" to the apex court while seeking time.
A day after his sentence in a 34-year-old road rage case was enhanced by the Supreme Court to one-year imprisonment, Punjab Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, 20 May, asked for a week's time to surrender.
Sidhu's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who cited his medical conditions to ask for the extension, was told by the apex court to submit a proper application in the matter.
The development comes as a big setback for Sidhu, who has been embroiled in a political turmoil within the Punjab Congress and had consequently lost the Punjab Assembly elections this year.
After the verdict on Thursday, Sidhu had taken to Twitter to say that he would "submit to the majesty of law."
The Case Against Sidhu
Navjot Sidhu had allegedly been present in a Gypsy parked in the middle of a road near the Sheranwala Gate Crossing in Patiala on 27 December 1988 when the victim in the case, Gurnam Singh, and two others were on their way to the bank to withdraw money.
It was alleged that when they reached the crossing, Gurnam Singh, driving a Maruti car, found the Gypsy in the middle of the road and asked the occupants – Sidhu and Rupinder Singh Sandhu – to remove it. This led to a heated exchange.
The police, and victim's relatives had claimed that Gurnam Singh was beaten up by Sidhu who later fled the crime scene. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.
Sidhu was acquitted of killing Singh by the trial court in 1999, but the acquittal was overturned by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2006, with Section 304 (culpable homicide) being added to his conviction.
While the high court had found that Sidhu caused the injury, which led to Gurnam’s death, it noted that he had no intention (or motive) to kill him.
Consequently, in 2018, the Supreme Court had acquitted Sidhu of the charge of the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, but upheld his conviction under the charge of voluntarily causing hurt. He was sentenced to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 at the time, but this has now been enhanced to include jail time.
The family of Gurnam Singh, the victim in the case, had moved a review plea against the apex court's 2018 order, which had overturned a decision of the Punjab & Haryana High Court to convict Sidhu under Section 304(II) of the IPC, and sentenced him to three years' imprisonment.
In addition to enhancement of sentence, the review plea had also sought an expansion of the review to reconsider the acquittal, but this was rejected by the apex court.
The Supreme Court on Thursday enhanced the sentence of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year's rigorous imprisonment.
