Road Rage: Facing 1 Yr in Jail, Navjot Sidhu Asks for a Week’s Time To Surrender

A day after his sentence in a 34-year-old road rage case was enhanced by the Supreme Court to one-year imprisonment, Punjab Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, 20 May, asked for a week's time to surrender.

Sidhu's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who cited his medical conditions to ask for the extension, was told by the apex court to submit a proper application in the matter.

The development comes as a big setback for Sidhu, who has been embroiled in a political turmoil within the Punjab Congress and had consequently lost the Punjab Assembly elections this year.

After the verdict on Thursday, Sidhu had taken to Twitter to say that he would "submit to the majesty of law."