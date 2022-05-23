Watch: Jailed in Road Rage Case, Navjot Singh Sidhu Taken for Medical Check-Up

Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday, 23 May, was taken to Patiala's Rajinder Hospital for a medical check-up, days after he was jailed in a 34-year-old road rage case.

Sidhu was escorted to the hospital for a routine check-up amid heavy security.

Sidhu surrendered before a Patiala court on 20 May following enhancement of his sentence to one year jail by the Supreme Court in a 1988 case that led to the death of a man, Gurnam Singh.

In 2018, the apex court had acquitted Sidhu of the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The court, however, upheld his conviction under the charge of voluntarily causing hurt then.