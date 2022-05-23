Watch: Jailed in Road Rage Case, Navjot Singh Sidhu Taken for Medical Check-Up

Navjot Singh Sidhu at Patiala's Rajinder Hospital on 23 May.
(Photo: Neeraj/The Quint)
Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday, 23 May, was taken to Patiala's Rajinder Hospital for a medical check-up, days after he was jailed in a 34-year-old road rage case.
Sidhu was escorted to the hospital for a routine check-up amid heavy security.
Sidhu surrendered before a Patiala court on 20 May following enhancement of his sentence to one year jail by the Supreme Court in a 1988 case that led to the death of a man, Gurnam Singh.
In 2018, the apex court had acquitted Sidhu of the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The court, however, upheld his conviction under the charge of voluntarily causing hurt then.
He was sentenced to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 at the time, which the court enhanced to a one-year jail time on 19 May while pronouncing the verdict in a review petition filed by the family.
Following the order, Sidhu had tweeted to say that he will "submit to the majesty of law."
Adter the rejection of his plea seeking a one-week extension to surrender citing medical reasons, Sidhu surrendered at the Patiala court on 20 May.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)