Navjot Sidhu Gets 1-Yr Jail Term From SC in 1988 Case, Says 'Will Submit to Law'
A 2018 Supreme Court order had reduced Sidhu's sentence from 3 years of imprisonment to a fine of Rs 1000.
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 19 May, enhanced sentence of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to one-year imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case.
"Will submit to the majesty of law…," Sidhu tweeted soon after the court's pronouncement.
Family of Gurnam Singh, the victim in the case, had moved a review plea against the apex court's 2018 order, which reduced Sidhu's sentence from 3 years of imprisonment to a fine of Rs 1000.
In an order pronounced on Thursday, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul stated,
"We have allowed review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to fine imposed, we impose a sentence of imprisonment of one year to be undergone by respondent 1 (Sidhu)."Supreme Court bench, as per LiveLaw
The 2018 order of the top court had convicted the cricketer-turned-politician under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) but acquitted him under Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide) of the India Penal Code (IPC) by the apex court.
What Is the Case?
According to the prosecution, Sidhu and Rupinder Sandhu were allegedly in a Gypsy parked on the middle of a road near the Sheranwala Gate Crossing in Patiala on 27 December 1988 when the victim and two others were on their way to the bank to withdraw money.
It was alleged that when they reached the crossing, Gurnam Singh, driving a Maruti car, found the Gypsy in the middle of the road and asked the occupants – Sidhu and Rupinder Singh Sandhu – to remove it. This led to heated exchanges.
The police, and victim's relatives had claimed that Gurnam Singh was beaten up by Sidhu who later fled the crime scene. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.
Background
Sidhu was earlier acquitted of killing Singh by the trial court in 1999, but the acquittal was overturned by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2006, with Section 304 (culpable homicide) being added to his conviction.
While the high court had found that Sidhu caused the injury which led to Gurnam’s death, they noted that he had no intention (or motive) to kill him.
Consequently, on 15 May 2018, the apex court acquitted him of culpable homicide charges but convicted him under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, and only imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 with no imprisonment.
The family of the victim filed a review plea in the apex court against its order. During the hearing, Sidhu told the Supreme Court that the evidence about the cause of death of the victim was "contradictory" and the medical opinion "vague.”
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.