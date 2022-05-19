Navjot Sidhu Gets 1-Yr Jail Term From SC in 1988 Case, Says 'Will Submit to Law'

According to the prosecution, Sidhu and Rupinder Singh Sandhu were allegedly in a Gypsy parked on the middle of a road near the Sheranwala Gate Crossing in Patiala on 27 December 1988 when the victim and two others were on their way to the bank to withdraw money.

It was alleged that when they reached the crossing, Gurnam Singh, driving a Maruti car, found the Gypsy in the middle of the road and asked the occupants – Sidhu and Rupinder Singh Sandhu – to remove it. This led to heated exchanges.

The police, and victim's relatives had claimed that Gurnam Singh was beaten up by Sidhu who later fled the crime scene. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.