Road Rage: Facing 1 Yr in Jail, Navjot Sidhu Asks for a Week’s Time To Surrender

Navjot Singh Sidhu
A day after his sentence in a 34-year-old road rage case was enhanced by the Supreme Court to one-year imprisonment, Punjab Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, 20 May, asked for a week's time to surrender.
Sidhu's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who cited his medical conditions to ask for the extension, was told by the apex court to submit a proper application in the matter.
The development comes as a big setback for Sidhu, who has been embroiled in a political turmoil within the Punjab Congress and had consequently lost the Punjab Assembly elections this year.
After the verdict on Thursday, Sidhu had taken to Twitter to say that he would "submit to the majesty of law."
The Supreme Court had overturned a decision of the Punjab & Haryana High Court to convict Sidhu under Section 304(II) of the IPC and sentenced him to three years' imprisonment.
The verdict on Thursday came after the SC acquitted Sidhu of the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in 2018, but upheld his conviction under the charge of voluntarily causing hurt. He was sentenced to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 at the time.
The family of the deceased man Gurnam Singh had moved a review plea against the order in the Supreme Court.
