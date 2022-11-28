Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Result Released; Check Prize

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad result for the Dear Ganga Morning draw, which was held today, Monday, 28 November 2022, has been declared at 1 pm. Participants of the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Ganga Morning draw can go through the winning numbers now. They are requested to verify the numbers with their lottery ticket to see if they have won any prize amount. The Director Nagaland State Lotteries has officially issued the list of winners of the lottery draw.

It is important to note that the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad result for the Dear Ganga Morning draw is available on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. The lottery result has been released at 1 pm so the participants can download the complete result PDF now. They will find the active lottery sambad link on the aforementioned website.