Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 576 Result: Check Prize Money & Steps to Check

Check the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 576 prize money list here.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 576 Result is released every Wednesday and it will be released today at 3 PM. The Kerala State Lottery holds this lucky draw in which the winners get the prize money which they can claim within a month of its announcement.
The Kerala lottery Akshaya AK 576, Wednesday, 23 November 2022 will be available for the winners on the official website at kerlalotteries.com. According to the official details from the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the result is released at 3 PM and the detailed result PDF will be available at 4 PM.
Participants of the lottery draw today must know the details of the lucky draw and see if their ticket number is mentioned in the list. They must be well aware of the rules and must be careful while they follow the steps.
One can download the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 576 Result today, on Wednesday, 23 November 2022 after 4 PM.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set up the rules for the lucky draw and every participant is compelled to follow those rules. Participants have to adhere to the rules, or else they will not receive the prize money from the department.
According to the rules, winners of the Kerala weekly lotteries need to submit their tickets to the department within one month of the result declaration else, the department will not give them the prize money.
The Kerala Lottery today, Akshaya AK 576 prize money for Wednesday, 23 November is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the simple steps to check the Kerala Lottery today, Akshaya AK 576 that everyone should follow:
Go to the website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Click on the link that states Akshaya AK 576 Result today on the homepage.
A new page will open on your screen.
Check the result PDF properly and verify the numbers with your ticket.
Download the result PDF to take a better look at it whenever you are free.
