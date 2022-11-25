Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 304 Result Today: Check Website and Prize List

Check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 304 prize details on 25 November 2022 here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The State Lottery Department releases the lucky draw result for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR every Friday and the 304 draw result will be declared today, 25 November 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Kerala Lottery Result on their official website - keralalotteries.com so that the winning numbers are available for everyone to see. People can also download the result from the website after it is officially declared by the department.
Participants must know that the results are released at 3 PM but the detailed PDF with the winning numbers and other details is available at 4 PM. Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 304 result PDF can be downloaded after 4 PM today, Friday, 25 November 2022. Participants must stay alert and keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com.
The winners of the Kerala State Lottery get an opportunity to win rewards of hefty amounts from the department. They can claim the prize money by submitting the lottery ticket to the department within a period of 30 days.
Winners will have to submit their tickets within a specified time. If they do not submit their tickets to the department within 30 days of the result declaration, they will not receive the prize money.
Here is the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 304 prize money list for Friday, 25 November:
First prize- Rs 70 lakh
Second prize- Rs 10 lakh
Third prize- Rs 1 lakh
Fourth prize- Rs 5,000
Fifth prize- Rs 1,000
Sixth prize- Rs 500
Seventh prize- Rs 100
Go to the official website of the Kerala Lotteries Department at keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage of the website, click on the Nirmal NR 304 lottery link.
The result PDF will appear on your device after you click on the link.
You can go through the list carefully to see if you are in the list of winners.
Download the lottery result PDF on your device so that you can check it at your convenience.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)