Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Wednesday Result Released

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Wednesday Result Released

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning Result for today, 28 December 2022 - Important Details.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa morning result is released on the website.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa morning result is released on the website.</p></div>

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad has released the weekly Wednesday result named Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning for 28 December 2022, at 1 PM. Interested participants can get access to the results and the winning numbers on the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the above-mentioned website on which the participants and winners get access to the winning numbers and results of the Nagaland lottery Sambad like the winner names and lottery ticket numbers.

Let us find out the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Torsa Morning prize money and winner names below for 28 December 2022.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 345 Declared Today; Check First Prize

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Torsa Morning Result on 28 December 2022: Prize Money Details

Here's the prize money list of Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Torsa Morning for Wednesday, 28 December 2022.

First prize: Rs 1 Crore

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 450

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Cons prize: Rs 1,000

The winners have to submit their tickets and other required documents to the Lottery authorities to claim the prize money for the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning draw for Wednesday, 28 December 2022. Check this space regularly to get updates on the Nagaland Sambad Lottery results.

How to Check Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning Result for 28 December 2022?

  • Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.

  • On the homepage, click on "28/12/2022, 1 pm PDF".

  • The Dear TORSA Morning Result will be downloaded on your device.

  • You can open the PDF file and check the prize money and winning ticket numbers.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Also ReadNagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result Declared; Know Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT