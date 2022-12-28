Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Wednesday Result Released

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa morning result is released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad has released the weekly Wednesday result named Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning for 28 December 2022, at 1 PM. Interested participants can get access to the results and the winning numbers on the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the above-mentioned website on which the participants and winners get access to the winning numbers and results of the Nagaland lottery Sambad like the winner names and lottery ticket numbers.
Let us find out the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Torsa Morning prize money and winner names below for 28 December 2022.
Here's the prize money list of Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Torsa Morning for Wednesday, 28 December 2022.
First prize: Rs 1 Crore
Second prize: Rs 9000
Third prize: Rs 450
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Fifth prize: Rs 120
Cons prize: Rs 1,000
The winners have to submit their tickets and other required documents to the Lottery authorities to claim the prize money for the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning draw for Wednesday, 28 December 2022. Check this space regularly to get updates on the Nagaland Sambad Lottery results.
Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on "28/12/2022, 1 pm PDF".
The Dear TORSA Morning Result will be downloaded on your device.
You can open the PDF file and check the prize money and winning ticket numbers.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
