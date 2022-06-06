FIR Filed Against 8 People for Alleged 'Inflammatory' Tweets on Kanpur Violence

Violence broke out in Kanpur during a shutdown called by Muslims over Nupur Sharma's comments.
(Photo: Piyush Rai/The Quint)
A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against eight persons on Monday, 6 June, for their alleged inflammatory tweets in connection with violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur following Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
The FIR was filed in Kanpur's Kotwali Police Station under Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
The Kanpur police commissionerate has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence that took place in the city.
The violence had broken out in Pared, Nai Sadak, and Yateemkhana areas of Kanpur on 3 June when some people tried to force shopkeepers to bring down shutters to protest against Sharma’s derogatory remarks.
The identities of over 100 more accused have been established, DCP (East) Pramod Kumar said.
