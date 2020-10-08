Mumbai Police Say Republic TV Involved in TRP Scam; Arnab Responds

The Mumbai Police on Thursday, 8 October, addressed a press conference, and said that it has busted a "TRP Scam", whereby Television Rating Points (TRP) were being manipulated. The police named Republic TV, and two other Marathi channels who it said were involved in the practice. The police has arrested owners of the two Marathi channels, and has said that "whoever in Republic TV" was involved in the process of rating manipulations will also be brought in for questioning. Republic TV meanwhile, issued a statement soon after Mumbai Police’s briefing, saying it would file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh.

In a press conference, the Mumbai Police chief said that ratings by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), an organisation under the Ministry of Information and Broadcast (I&B), which measures television ratings in India, has been manipulated.

The police said that an organisation named Hansa Research Group Private Limited, which the BARC had entrusted with confidential data related to ratings, had misused the data.

TV ratings are measured by barometers that BARC sets up in random sample houses. The police said that Hansa had shared the confidential data recorded in these barometers with TV channels. They further said that sample houses, where barometers had been installed to monitor ratings, were paid to watch certain TV channels. The amount paid was between 400-500 rupees per channel. Consumers were even asked to keep their TV sets on, switched on to a certain channel, even while they were not watching.

“If you see the data, poor uneducated households that don’t speak English were watching only English TV channels,” Singh said.

"Anyone involved in the channel, no matter how top management, how senior, will be questioned, and if involved they will be investigated", he said, speaking about Republic TV. Explaining that TRPs were used by channels to get higher advertising, the police said that the money made from such manipulation will be seen as "proceeds of crime".

Republic TV Responds

Responding to allegations of manipulation, Republic TV accused the Mumbai Police Commissioner of making false allegations and said that the channel was being targeted for questioning the Mumbai Police in the death probe of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh. There is not a single BARC report that mentions Republic TV. The people of India know the truth,” the statement added.

"Issue an apology or get ready to face us in court," further read the statement by the channel, issued under the name of editor-in-chief and owner Arnab Goswami, adding that: