Mumbai Cops Bust ‘TRP Scam’ & Name Republic TV, Journalists React

Republic TV has issued a statement and has denied all the charges.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday, 8 October busted a “TRP scam”, whereby Television Rating Points (TRP) were being manipulated. Republic TV owned by Arnab Goswami has been named in the scam. In a press conference, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that the police are probing a scam involving manipulation of TRPs.

Former NDTV anchor Nidhi Razdan tweeted saying that manipulation of TRPs is the worst kept secret in the TV industry.

Rahul Kanwal, news director at India Today, in a series of tweets, slammed Republic TV for the “TRP scam”. Kanwal said: “What's long been suspected by industry insiders now exposed as part of an elaborate investigation by Mumbai Police,” he tweeted.

Well-known author Aatish Taseer slammed Republic TV for spreading “most toxic propaganda” and “passing it as news.”

NDTV’s senior anchor Sonia Singh said that “NDTV has been warning about this for years.”

India TV’s consulting editor also jumped on the wagon and raised the ‘TRP scam’ issue. Targeting the government, Ajay Kumar said: “Unfortunately all in the government knew of ‘TRP Scam’ but never an attempt was made 2 bell cat. I have pointed it out 2 at least 5 I&B ministers personally (sic),” Kumar tweeted.

Economic Times journalist Vasudha Venugopal also slammed the government. She said: “As manipulated TRP issues surface, listen to I&B minister Prakash who spoke yesterday on how TRP journalism is as bad as fake news or paid news.”

Journalist Abhisar Sharma took a jibe at Republic TV for its ratings and called it ‘Banana Republic’.

Meanwhile, Republic TV has issued a statement and has denied all the charges.