Centre Asks SC for ‘Short Adjournment’ in Sudarshan News Case

The Supreme Court was to resume hearing in the Sudarshan News 'UPSC Jihad' case on Monday, 5 October.

The Supreme Court was to resume its hearing in the Sudarshan News 'UPSC Jihad' case on Monday, 5 October, following the I&B Ministry's decision to issue a show cause notice to the channel. However, sources have informed The Quint that the Centre will be asking for a short adjournment in the case. At the last hearing on 23 September, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had informed the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra, and KM Joseph that the show cause notice had been sent by the I&B Ministry, giving the channel till 28 September to explain how its four episodes alleging a conspiracy by Muslims to ‘infiltrate’ the bureaucracy were not a violation of the code. They will also have to explain why action should not be taken against them under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995. Mehta therefore suggested that the court take the matter up again only after the 28th. The court agreed to postpone the hearing to 5 October.

The Centre had asked Sudarshan News to send a representative to answer their questions about the show, by editor in chief Suresh Chavanke, on 1 October. It is unclear if the Ministry has made a decision on the matter just yet. The matter is set to be heard by a slightly different bench going forward. Justice Indira Banerjee comes in place of Justice KM Joseph, after the latter joined Justice Rohinton Nariman on his bench.

Intervenors Against Postponement

Advocate Shahrukh Alam, appearing for one of the intervenors, had argued that there were continuing violations of fundamental rights involved, and therefore the matter should not be postponed. Advocate Gautam Bhatia, representing one of the other intervenors, noted that the court was looking at some of the bigger issues on regulation of hate speech and so arguments on this should continue regardless of the court’s decision. Justice Chandrachud agreed this would be the case.

The court also clarified that its interim order preventing any further broadcasts by the channel on the issue, passed on 15 September, would continue to be in force.