Explained: What are TRPs and How Are they Calculated?

If you’ve been wondering what the brouhaha over TRPs is all about, let’s break it down for you to the very basics.
TRP stands for Television Rating Points - it’s a measure that lets people judge which television show is being viewed more on which channel and at what time. So TRP essentially is a tool that helps an agency measure the popularity of a show on any channel and eventually rank which channel grabbed more eyeballs for the maximum amount of time.
It’s a simple equation - higher TRPs = higher visibility = higher revenue. In the cut-throat world of privately owned TV channels, TRPs validate your popularity in the rat race but more importantly, it translates into more revenue because companies decide to spend their advertising budgets on the basis of which TV channel is scoring higher TRPs.
In India there have been several television rating agencies that calculate TRPs, these are namely TAM, Indian National Television Audience Measurement (INTAM), Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) and Doordarshan Audience Research Team (DART), which solely focuses on rural areas. TAM is owned by IMRB, the research wing of HTA, while INTAM is owned by ORG-MARG. BARC, India is a joint industry body founded by stakeholder bodies that represent Broadcasters (IBF), Advertisers (ISA) and Advertising & Media Agencies (AAAI). It is also the world’s largest television measurement science industry-body.
According to a <a href="https://www.exchange4media.com/international-news/tam-intam-to-become-single-service-by-next-year-4282.html">report</a> in August 2019 both TAM and INTAM were to be merged into a single entity in 2020 because the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), had recommended that TAM and INTAM should be merged to create a single rating system for television programmes.
These are a few methods by which TRPs are calculated using electronic devices:
According to a report from April 2020, BARC’s current sample size is 44,000. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had recommended that the agency’s sample size be increased to 60,000 by the end of 2020 and to 100,000 by the end of 2022.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 08 Oct 2020,07:23 PM IST