Teacher Dies After Getting Caught in Lift Doors in Mumbai's Malad

A 26-year-old teacher died after getting stuck in the doors of a lift at St Mary's English School in Mumbai's Malad West on Friday, 16 September.
The deceased, identified as Jenel Fernandes, was rushed to the nearby Lifeline Hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced brought dead up on arrival there.
At around 1 pm, Fernandes was waiting to use the lift on the sixth floor to get to the school's staff room on the second floor, said the police. When she entered the lift, its doors closed on her, reported NDTV.
Staff members rushed to her aid and dragged her out, but Fernandes was severely injured by then.
Fernandes, a resident of Nalasopara, had joined the school in June 2022 and was an assistant teacher there, as per The Times of India.
Her father-in-law told TOI that they found out about the incident after a person from their community, employed in the same area as Jenel, informed them about it.
An accidental death report has been registered in the case, Malad Senior Inspector Ravindra Adane told TOI. He said that they would check everything from the CCTV cameras inside the lift and building to the lift's maintenance documents before they "decide further course of action."
