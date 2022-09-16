The Rainfall in Mumbai Doesn’t Seem To Stop, Just Like the Memes!

Mumbai Rain memes
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The rainy season in Mumbai has always been unpredictable. This year, when most people expected our season had passed, the rains said, nope, not yet. And along came incessant showers that have surprised the city yet again.
On the morning of Friday, 16 September, it rained so heavily that most Mumbaikars assumed it was still night time. People called in sick at work and decided to enjoy the monsoon over a cup of chai and pakodas. Most didn't have an option and had to commute in overcrowded trains to reach work. One thing, however, was common: everybody shared memes.
Here are some of the best memes Twitter came up with today:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)