Three Pune Teachers Booked for Caning, Threatening Three Class 10 Students
The three teachers have been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.
Three teachers in a private school in Pune’s Nana Peth area allegedly caned three Class 10 students and threatened to give them low marks in an internal test, after they created a ruckus in the classroom. The three teachers have been booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, the police said on Sunday.
As reported by The Indian Express, an FIR was registered based on a complaint made by the father of one of the students. No arrests have been made as yet and the police said that the allegations made by the parents are being probed.
A medical examination of the students was conducted at the Sassoon General Hospital. Senior inspector Ramesh Sathe told the newspaper that an investigation has been launched and the parents allegations are being probed.
Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which states that if anyone who has actual charge of, or control over, a child, assaults, abandons, abuses, exposes or wilfully neglects the child or causes or procures the child to be assaulted, abandoned, abused, exposed or neglected in a manner likely to cause the child unnecessary mental or physical suffering, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine of one lakh rupees or with both.
Parents' Allegations
According to the FIR, one of the teachers caned the three boys inside a classroom on Thursday, July 28.
The father’s complaint says that the students were then taken to the staff room where the teacher and two others thrashed them.
The complaint also says that the teacher threatened to give the students low marks in an internal examination. After the incident, the students told their parents about what had happened.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
