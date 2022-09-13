'Still No Possession, Despite Paying 90 Percent of Amount for Our Mumbai Flat'
With EMIs, taxes and rent to pay, the financial distress on us is increasing with time.
Video Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Around 1,700 homebuyers in Mumbai's Goregaon are waiting for possession of their flats from Kalpataru Builders despite having paid almost 90 percent of the total amount.
I am one such buyer, and I bought two flats in Kalpataru Radiance in the year 2014 and 2019, respectively. It's been over eight years and there is no clarity as to when will I get my flat.
It's not just my story, many families like me are struggling with the delay in possession.
Kumar Jain, a homebuyer of Kalpataru Radiance said, "We had purchased this flat about two-and-a-half years back, and we were promised that we’d receive the flat in the next three-four months. It’s been more than two years now and we still don’t know when are we going to get the flat."
'Financial Stress Increasing on Us'
We have put our hard-earned money in this and there seems to be no end to this problem.
Rashmikant Desai, 75, who booked his flat in 2018 said, "Our builder promised us that the possession would be given to us by June 2019. They had made good progress when I had booked the flat and I went ahead to make the payment for the flat. Almost 95 percent of the payment had been made by February 2020. Since then, I’ve been chasing the builder."
Our problem is that my wife is also 75, and we both are struggling with health-related issues. Currently, we are living in a two-storey building where we have to take the stairs. The purpose of this flat was to have a better facility so, we could use it for our old age. My only request is that the possession of the flat should be given because we don't know if we will get this in our lifetime.Rashmikant Desai, Homebuyer
With EMIs, taxes and rent to pay, the financial distress on us is increasing with time.
We get no response from them (builder) when we reach out to them. There is no clarity at all. They just keep extending the date saying it will happen in a month or two. We are in deep distress, I mean financially, we are having a bad time because we have already paid around 90 percent of the money, we are also paying taxes, EMIs and rents.Kumar Jain, Homebuyer
It's a similar story with other homebuyers. "I have put my hard-earned money into buying this flat and it’s been years we have still not received our flat. My parents live outside Mumbai, and I wanted a bigger place so that they could come here and live with us, they’re senior citizens," said Sumiit Guptaa.
We the homebuyers are planning to protest against the builders in front of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority) on 14 September. We hope the authorities listen to us and the we get our homes.
The Quint has reached out to Kalpatru Builders, their response is awaited.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from my-report
Topics: Mumbai Flat delay kalpatru
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.