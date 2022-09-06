Uttar Pradesh: Pet Dog Bites Boy in Elevator As Owner Looks on; Case Filed

CCTV footage shows the dog pouncing on the boy and biting him, while the owner looks on and does nothing.
(Photo: Video screenshot)
An incident was caught on CCTV footage where a woman's pet dog can be seen biting a young boy in the elevator of a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, as the woman looks on and does nothing.
The incident took place at the Charms County Society of Rajnagar Extension.
Meanwhile, the parents of the child registered a police complaint regarding the incident.
"In relation to the viral video of a dog biting the child in the presence of its owner in the lift of a society located at Rajnagar Extension on 05.09.22, on the complaint of the father of the child, advance legal action is being taken by registering a case at the police station," the Ghaziabad Police said.
This incident comes after an 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by her pit bull in UP's Lucknow in July this year.
