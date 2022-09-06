Uttar Pradesh: Pet Dog Bites Boy in Elevator As Owner Looks on; Case Filed

"In relation to the viral video of a dog biting the child in the presence of its owner in the lift of a society located at Rajnagar Extension on 05.09.22, on the complaint of the father of the child, advance legal action is being taken by registering a case at the police station," the Ghaziabad Police said.

This incident comes after an 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by her pit bull in UP's Lucknow in July this year.