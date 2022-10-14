'Quintessential Indian Politician': UP Politics Pundit on Mulayam Singh Yadav

"I have this moment in an interview with him where it's very hard to understand him because he keeps laughing at his own story," professor Gilles Verniers, one of the foremost authorities on UP politics in the country, says while speaking to The Quint about the late Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Verniers, a Belgian native who can speak Gujarati, Bengali and Hindi, is currently an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Ashoka University and Co-Director of the Trivedi Centre for Political Data. His Ph.D. dissertation was on "The Construction and Institutionalisation of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh", under the guidance of Christophe Jaffrelot.

The Quint interviewed him about the legacy of Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran politician who served thrice as the Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister and once as the Union defence minister, who passed away on 10 October at the age of 82.