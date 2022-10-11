Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Mulayam Singh Yadav Cremated in Saifai as Thousands Pay Homage

In Photos: Mulayam Singh Yadav Cremated in Saifai as Thousands Pay Homage

Here are some photos of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh's last rites.
Saima Andrabi
Photos
Published:

Etawah: Mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav being brought to pay tributes, at his native village Saifai in Etawah district, Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

|

(Photo Courtesy: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Etawah: Mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav being brought to pay tributes, at his native village Saifai in Etawah district, Tuesday, 11 October 2022.</p></div>

Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh left for heavenly abode on Monday, 10 October 2022 after a chronic illness.

The founder of the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav died because of a multi-organ failure at the age of 82 in a private hospital in Gurugram. The antim sanskar (last rites) of Mulayam Singh Yadav were held today, 11 October at his native village Saifai located in in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

Here are some of the unseen photos of the Mulayam Singh's death funeral, last rites, antim sanskar and yatra.

People gather to pay tribute to the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, at his native village Saifai in Etawah district, Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

Preparation underway for the cremation of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, at his native village Saifai in Etawah district, Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

People gather to pay tribute to the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, at his native village Saifai in Etawah district, Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya offer condolences to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during the funeral of his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, at Saifai in Etawah district, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

People gather to pay tribute to the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, at his native village Saifai in Etawah district, Tuesday, 11 Oct 2022.

People gather to pay tribute to the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, at his native village Saifai in Etawah district.

Preparation to pay tribute to the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, at his native village Saifai in Etawah district, Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

People gather to pay tribute to the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, at his native village Saifai in Etawah district, Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

