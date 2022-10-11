In Photos: Mulayam Singh Yadav Cremated in Saifai as Thousands Pay Homage

Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh left for heavenly abode on Monday, 10 October 2022 after a chronic illness.

The founder of the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav died because of a multi-organ failure at the age of 82 in a private hospital in Gurugram. The antim sanskar (last rites) of Mulayam Singh Yadav were held today, 11 October at his native village Saifai located in in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

Here are some of the unseen photos of the Mulayam Singh's death funeral, last rites, antim sanskar and yatra.