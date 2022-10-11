Mulayam Singh Yadav: Six Important Figures Who Helped in the Making of 'Netaji'

The founder of Samajwadi Party (SP) and three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last on 10 October in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Popularly known as 'Netaji', he was 82.

A ‘son of the soil', Yadav rose from grassroots politics to the helm of state politics. He won 10 assembly elections and went on to earn his name in national politics. Yadav had also won seven Lok Sabha elections in his 55-year-long political career. His name was counted among those aspiring for the post of prime minister in the 1990s.

Those who contributed to the making of the SP stalwart include names like Ram Manohar Lohia, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Shivpal Yadav, and Amar Singh. Let’s take a peek into the past all those who aided, supported, and sided with Mulayam Singh in his 55 year-long political journey.