'Move To Cancel Safoora Zargar's MPhil, Ban Her on Jamia Campus, Political'

In denying Safoora Zargar admission to complete her MPhil, it was initially thought that it might be a case where she might not have done her work as a scholar and was hence found insufficient by Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia.

But after the two notices by the University where they banned Zargar and other students from the campus, Jamia Millia Islamia has come clean that the decision was political and had nothing to do with what she did as a research scholar.

This is the university administration admitting to the fact that it took action against Zargar only based on politics. The order regarding her campus ban says that she has been involved in organising agitations, protests, and marches on campus against ‘irrelevant and objectionable’ issues.

Universities have always been places where students can come up with fresh opinions, arguments, discussion, and disagreements.