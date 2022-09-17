Jamia Millia Islamia Bans Safoora Zargar From Entering University Campus

Zargar was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or the UAPA, in April 2020 in connection with the Delhi riots. She was granted bail on humanitarian grounds in June 2020 – she was pregnant at the time. On 24 August this year, Zargar spoke about how Jamia is threatening to cancel her MPhil admission. She was enrolled in the university’s Department of Sociology in the integrated MPhil and PhD programme and the subject of her research is, ‘Socio-Spatial Segregation of Muslims in Urban Areas,’ which she began in 2019.

She had tweeted, “Since December 2021, I have been made to run from pillar to post for extensions that are easily given to other scholars in the university. I have faced severe abuse at the hands of my supervisor and my department. While the UGC has granted five consecutive COVID extensions, I have been given only one.”

Days later, on 29 August, the university cancelled her admission. “The scholar did not submit her MPhil dissertation within the maximum stipulated time of five semesters plus an additional semester of COVID extension (6th semester) that was also given to her, which ended on 6th February 2022,” the university said in its notice cancelling her admission.