Violation of Human Rights: UN Panel Slams Safoora Zargar’s Arrest

The Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council’s Working Group against Arbitrary Detentions (UNWGAD) has taken taken note of the detention of Jamia Millia Islamia University student Safoora Zargar, who was pregnant when Delhi police arrested her in April 2020 over the Citizenship law protests and the Delhi riots. The panel adopted an opinion critical of the government’s workings, and has referred the case to three Special Rapporteurs for action, The Hindu reported.

UGNWAD has termed the arrest and custody of Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar a violation of the Universal declaration of human rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which India is a party.

According to The Hindu’s report, in the opinion, based on a complaint from a “source” who was not identified by the UN human rights body, Zargar had suffered a “deprivation of liberty” contravening “universally recognized human rights, in particular the right to freedoms of opinion, expression and peaceful assembly” and several articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.