‘Horrifying’: UAPA Accused, Jamia’s Safoora Zargar on Life in Jail

From being a scholar, activist, and anti-CAA-NRC protester, to being charged with UAPA and serving a jail term during pregnancy, Jamia Millia Islamia's M Phil student, Safoora Zargar has been in the headlines for a year now.

In an interview with The Quint, Zargar opens up on how the events unfolded, the UAPA charges against her and what she had to undergo during her stay in jail.

On 10 April 2020, Safoora was arrested while she was three-months pregnant.

Recounting the horror of serving a jail term during pregnancy, Safoora recollected the days in distress and tears.