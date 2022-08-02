‘Money Kept in My Residences Without My Knowledge,’ Claims Partha’s Aide Arpita

Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, who has also been held by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into a school recruitment scam, said on Tuesday, 2 August, that crores of rupees recovered from by the agency was slipped into her residences without her knowledge.

ED sleuths had recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash, along with jewellery, from her two flats in south-west Kolkata and Belghoria. Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were taken to ESI Joka, on the southern outskirts of the city, for medical check-up, during the day.