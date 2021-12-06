Mistaken Identity, Open Firing: The Case of Nagaland Civilian Killings So Far

As many as 14 civilians were killed by the Indian army in Nagaland on Saturday, 4 December, and Sunday, 5 November, in a series of incidents that have been "deeply regretted" by the armed forces and the central government.

The killings have incited the public ire. Many have condemned the army's action in Nagaland, which has been explained by the forces and the government as arising out of a 'case of mistaken identity' and a move for self-defence.

Here's a lowdown on what has transpired in the matter so far.