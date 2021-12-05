Nagaland: Several Civilians, Jawan Killed During Security Op; CM Orders Probe

At least 11 civilians were allegedly gunned down by security forces in Nagaland's Oting village in Mon district, PTI reported. The killings were allegedly a case of "mistaken identity" after a counter-insurgency operation went wrong, police sources said, as per NDTV.

NDTV also reported that some security vehicles had been set on fire. Assam Rifles officials said that a security force official had also been killed in the incident, as per ANI.

"Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned in Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. Cause of loss of lives being probed by a Court of Inquiry at highest level & appropriate action will be taken," Assam Rifles officials were quoted as saying by ANI.

"The Security Forces have suffered severe injuries in the operation including one soldier who succumbed to his injuries. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted."