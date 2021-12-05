Nagaland: Several Civilians, Jawan Killed During Security Op; CM Orders Probe

Image used for representation only.
(Photo: PTI)
At least 11 civilians were allegedly gunned down by security forces in Nagaland's Oting village in Mon district, PTI reported. The killings were allegedly a case of "mistaken identity" after a counter-insurgency operation went wrong, police sources said, as per NDTV.
NDTV also reported that some security vehicles had been set on fire. Assam Rifles officials said that a security force official had also been killed in the incident, as per ANI.
"Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned in Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. Cause of loss of lives being probed by a Court of Inquiry at highest level & appropriate action will be taken," Assam Rifles officials were quoted as saying by ANI.
"The Security Forces have suffered severe injuries in the operation including one soldier who succumbed to his injuries. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted."
Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to social media to condemn the incident and ordered a high-level probe into it.
Home Minister Amit Shah, too, took to Twitter to condemn the incident.
According to the NDTV , the police received a tip-off regarding insurgents being present in the village and planned an ambush on the Tirumala-Oting road. However, the police mistook villagers to be insurgents, reported NDTV.
Seeing this, locals turned on the police and surrounded the security forces, which led to the police firing at the villages in “self-defence,” reported NDTV, citing sources.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and NDTV.)
