Winter Session: LS, RS Adjourned Till 3 PM; HM To Speak On Nagaland Firing Today

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 3 pm on Monday, 6 December. Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice before, first at 11:20 am for 40 minutes, amid protests by some opposition parties over Sunday's Nagaland killings. Later, it resumed at noon for a few brief moments but was adjourned again amid heavy sloganeering by the opposition members.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the houses of the Parliament later in the day.
At least 13 villagers in Nagaland had lost their lives on Sunday, 5 December, while travelling to Oting after a counter-insurgency operation went awry. The Nagaland government has employed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the ambush. A murder case has also been filed in the incident, NDTV reported.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor issued a statement on Monday, saying that he has decided to "suspend hosting of the talk show 'To the Point' on Sansad TV", until the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha is revoked.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has decided to suspend hosting the Sansad TV Show 'To The Point' in support of 12 Opposition Members Suspended from RS
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi calls the Nagaland killings a dark day in the history of Nagaland and says that the killings of civilians based on 'inacurate intelligence' is highly condemnable. He says Home Minister Amit Shah and the Government of India should 'give us truth and justice.'
"I appeal for peace from all sections of the society and this can only happen if the Union Home Minister and the Government of India give us the truth and give us justice."
T Yepthomi, NDPP MP from Nagaland in Lok Sabha, calls for an inquiry in Sunday's killing. "State government has given ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the victims. The Centre should also give adequate compensation to the affected families."
Shiv Sena demands Rs 25 lakh compensation for each of the families of the 16 civilians killed in Nagaland on Sunday.
Later, NCP’s Supriya Sule demanded this compensation be increased to Rs 50 lakh each.
Rajya Sabha has once again been adjourned, now till 2 pm, as Opposition members continue to protest in the house over the suspension of 12 MPs.
Rajya Sabha session has resumed amid heavy sloganeering by opposition members, who continue to protests in the house.
Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 noon amid protest by some opposition parties.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Nagaland firing incident.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter on Monday, 6 December, and said that he has decided to suspend hosting the Sansad TV Show 'To the Point' in support of 12 Opposition MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha.
Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing both the Houses of the Parliament on Monday over the Nagaland firing issue.
