Swati Maliwal Sends Rakhi to Minister Jaishankar, Seeks Justice for Mandeep Kaur

In her letter, on behalf of the Delhi Commission for Women, she requested the External Affairs Minister to issue certain directions.
(Photo: Facebook/SwatiJaiHind)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of domestic violence.)
On Wednesday, 11 August, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal sent a Rakhi to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, along with a letter seeking justice for Mandeep Kaur, a resident of New York who died by suicide after being subjected to repeated domestic abuse by her husband for close to eight years.
Maliwal urged Jaishankar to help bring Kaur's mortal remains back to her family in India, among other requests.
She also requested that a team of psychologists, social workers, and police officers, appointed by the Government of India, meet Kaur's children and ascertain their condition.
In her tweet, she says, "After suffering domestic violence for 8 years, Mandeep Kaur died by suicide in New York. On this Rakshabandhan, along with this Rakhi, I have written a letter to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar to bring justice to our sister Mandeep. Additionally, I have requested him to assure security to all Indian women living outside India."
In her letter, she added that steps should be taken to ensure the arrest of the accused, and if required, the Government of India should appoint a lawyer on behalf of Kaur's family.
She requested for a timely investigation and trial into the FIRs filed against the accused by Kaur's father in India.
The DCW chairperson said that NGOs and consulates could be asked to get in touch with NRI women and provide help should they find any victim of domestic violence.
In her letter, she writes, "..We all must work towards ensuring justice and welfare of her (Mandeep Kaur) children."
Kaur is survived by her two daughters of ages four and six, whose custody currently lies with Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu. While the husband and daughters are currently in Richmond Hill, New York, his family is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.