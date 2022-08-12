Manusmriti: The Problematic Guide to Being a ‘Good Woman’ & ‘Good Wife’

In October 2020, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thirumavalavan called for a ban on Manusmriti, stating it denigrates women. He was vilified for a statement taken out of context and Khushbu Sundar, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claimed there is “not a single word (in the text) that demeans women."

A senior leader from Tamil Nadu BJP had claimed in a 2020 interview with The Quint that texts written centuries ago reflect a perspective of society that existed back then. “We should take what is good and leave out what is bad. To make this an issue and call for a ban seems unnecessary,” he said.

Dalit poet Kutti Revathi sharply countered this, saying, Manusmriti has contributed to sexism, how a family is viewed, and how a woman is treated. It must be understood in the context of years of oppression that women and Dalits have faced, she told The Quint.

In August 2022, the Manusmriti is at the centre of a controversy yet again after a Delhi High Court Judge Pratibha M Singh said women are “blessed” because Indian scriptures like Manusmriti give “very respectable position” to women. She advised working women to live in joint families to “share our resources” and not be “selfish” to live in a nuclear family.