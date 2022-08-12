Manusmriti: The Problematic Guide to Being a ‘Good Woman’ & ‘Good Wife’

Delhi High Court Judge Pratibha M Singh said Indian women are “blessed” because scriptures like Manusmriti give a “very respectable position” to women.
In October 2020, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thirumavalavan called for a ban on Manusmriti, stating it denigrates women. He was vilified for a statement taken out of context and Khushbu Sundar, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claimed there is “not a single word (in the text) that demeans women."
A senior leader from Tamil Nadu BJP had claimed in a 2020 interview with The Quint that texts written centuries ago reflect a perspective of society that existed back then. “We should take what is good and leave out what is bad. To make this an issue and call for a ban seems unnecessary,” he said.
Dalit poet Kutti Revathi sharply countered this, saying, Manusmriti has contributed to sexism, how a family is viewed, and how a woman is treated. It must be understood in the context of years of oppression that women and Dalits have faced, she told The Quint.
In August 2022, the Manusmriti is at the centre of a controversy yet again after a Delhi High Court Judge Pratibha M Singh said women are “blessed” because Indian scriptures like Manusmriti give “very respectable position” to women. She advised working women to live in joint families to “share our resources” and not be “selfish” to live in a nuclear family.
According to scholar Patrick Olivelle, who translated Manusmriti in his book 'Manu's Code of Law: A Critical Edition and Translation of the 'Manava-Dharmasastra,' the text was clearly established by the 5th century CE.
The fame of Manu did not diminish through the next fifteen centuries and only blossomed further when the country was taken over by the colonial power Britain.
Clarifying who the original author of the text was, he explained that scholars traditionally have regarded the text as composed by anonymous compilers, editors, and copyists over several centuries, similar to the "agentless process" that is believed to have led to composition of the great epic Mahäbhärata.
He wrote that compilers had merely gathered proverbial sayings, moral maxims, and legal axioms that originated over generations.
For those who may not be familiar with the Manusmriti, The Quint has complied a list of quotes that dictate how a “good woman” should be. Many of these 'laws' seem quite problematic in today’s times.
And while we are revisiting history, let us remind you that Dalit feminist organisations declared that 25 December 1927, the day on which Dr. B R Ambedkar burned the Manusmriti, should be observed as Indian Women’s Liberation Day.
1. Self-Control for a Woman
Manusmriti dictates that only a woman who can control herself can be called a “good woman” and deserves the highest fame in the world.
CARD: A woman who controls her mind, speech, and body and is never unfaithful to her husband attains the worlds of her husband, and virtuous people call her a "good woman." By following this conduct, a woman who controls her mind, speech, and body obtains the highest fame in this world and the world of her husband in the next. [Chapter 5 (165 & 168)]
2. Women Should Meet the Standards of Perfection
In Chapter 3, Manusmriti dictates the prerequisites a woman needs to fulfil to be deemed worthy of marriage. Celebrating exclusion based on set standards of beauty, body image and societal status, the text dictates that a man must not choose a woman who is specially abled, “is a blabbermouth, or jaundiced-looking.”
Card: He should marry a woman who is not deficient in any limb; who has a pleasant name; who walks like a goose or an elephant; and who has fine body and head hair, small teeth, and delicate limbs. [Chapter 3 (10)]
The laws in the text also state that “wise men should not marry women who do not have a brother and whose parents are not socially well known."
3. Husband Is God, No Matter What
Manusmriti dictates that no matter what the man does, a woman has to be chaste in order to find herself a place in heaven.
CARD: Though he may be bereft of virtue, given to lust, and totally devoid of good qualities, a good woman should always worship her husband like a God. [Chapter 5 (154)]
It states that whether her husband is alive or not, a woman should be faithful to the man she married, till her last breath.
4. No Right to Independence for a Woman
The confinement of women in the private sphere has found its requisite justification in a text like Manusmriti. Vilification of women has been highlighted by portraying the woman as a dependent and vile creature requiring constant protection and guidance – initially by the father or brother and later by the husband and son. It propagates the idea that a woman doesn’t deserve independence and will always remain as the property of another man.
CARD: Her father guards her in her childhood, her husband guards her in her youth, and her sons guard her in her old age; a woman is not qualified to act independently. [Chapter 9 (3)]
5. Women Must Be Guarded
Women have always been regarded as the guardians of dharma and transmitter of patriarchal values. Chapter 9 of the Manusmriti outlines the duty of a wife and a husband whether “they be united or separated.” It lists the various strategies men can use to guard their wives lest they “become disloyal towards their husbands.”
CARD: “He should employ her in the collection and the disbursement of his wealth, in cleaning, in meritorious activity, in cooking food, and in looking after household goods.” [Chapter 9 (11)]
It also reads that a man should provide for his wife before he goes away on business as “even a steadfast woman will go astray when starved for a livelihood.” And even if he fails to provide for her she must “maintain herself by engaging in respectable crafts.”
A wife is expected to wait for at least eight years when her husband goes away for a purpose specified by the laws of the text, for six years when he leaves for learning or fame, and for three years when he has gone for pleasure.
6. Woman's Remarriage Brings Disgrace to the World
While Manusmiriti allows men to remarry, it is strictly prohibited for the woman. It is stated that even when she withers due to illness or depression, she "must never mention even the name of another man."
CARD: Aspiring to that unsurpassed Law of women devoted to a single husband, she should remain patient, controlled, and celibate until her death. [Chapter 5 (158)]
The text disregards a woman's second marriage and any offspring she may give birth to with another man as it is not "taught anywhere that a good woman should take a second husband."
CARD: By being unfaithful to her husband, a woman becomes disgraced in the world, takes birth in a jackal's womb, and is afflicted with evil diseases. [Chapter 5 (164)]
7. Women's Ostracisation
Manusmriti states that even if the husband is addicted to an evil passion, the woman – “a good wife” is bound to respect him. It also states that if a woman fails to provide children, she is considered "barren" and can be replaced.
CARD: If a wife commits a transgression against her husband who is deranged, drunk, or sick, deprived of her ornaments and belongings, she should be cast out for three months (and be) deprived of her ornaments and furniture. [Chapter 9 (78)]
8. Dehumanising Women
In Chapter 3, it states that “good fortune smiles incessantly on a family where the husband always finds delight in his wife, and the wife in her husband.” But it also dictates that it is the woman’s duty to please the man so that they copulate pleasurably.
CARD: “If the wife does not sparkle, she does not arouse her husband. And if the husband is not aroused, there will be no offspring. When the wife sparkles, so does the entire household; but when she ceases to sparkle, so does the entire household.” [Chapter 3 (61)]
In chapter 3, the text also discriminates a woman during menstruation.
CARD: “A Cándala, a pig, a cock, a dog, a menstruating woman, or a eunuch must not look at the Brahmins while they are eating."
The text also villifies women on the basis of caste stating that if a Brahmin or a Kshatriya takes a Shudra wife, "even when they are going through a time of adversity," they reduce the societal status of their families.
CARD: No expiation is prescribed for a man who drinks the saliva from the lips of a Sudra woman, who is tainted by her breath, and who begets himself in her. [Chapter 3 (19)]
