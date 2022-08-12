'Reeks of Casteism': Delhi HC Judge Faces Flak for Hailing Manusmriti

The judge further said that while there is still “violence and the bad things” that happen to women in India, women are “lucky” to be in a country where women are respected and are progressive about women taking up leadership roles.

"I really think we are lucky to be in a country like India where India is actually much, much more progressive about women being in leadership roles. I am not saying we need to ignore the violence and the bad things that happen to women at a lower level, but yes at the higher level, in the middle level, we are seeing women growing," she stated.

She advised working women to live in joint families to “share our resources” and not be “selfish” to live in a nuclear family. Justice Singh emphasised that the men in joint families promote women since they are older and wiser.

She said,