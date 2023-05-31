Manipuri Athletes Write to Amit Shah, Vow To Return Medals if Violence Continues

"Everyday Meiteis are being killed, their houses are being burnt down, children have lost their parents. The Centre has said that it has deployed about 40,000 forces in the state, but they are nowhere to be seen," boxer Sarita Dev told the media. "The forces cite the Suspension of Operations (SoO) as the reason behind not being able to take any action against the militants. It has been a month since Manipur is burning."

The memorandum concluded with a stern warning that if their demands were not addressed, the athletes would return their awards in protest against the government's inaction.

The violence that erupted on 3 May has reached its 27th day in Manipur. On Sunday, 28 May, both Kuki-Zomi as well as Meitei villages were burnt down. Fresh violence has erupted in the border towns of Kangvai (Churachandpur), Suknu (Chandel), Saikul (Kangpokpi), Kangchup (Kangpokpi), Moreh (Tengnoupal), and Sekmai (Imphal East). While the first four are in the hills, which are attacked by Meitei Tengol, the last two were attacked by the Kukis.