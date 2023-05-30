Restoration of Normalcy, Dispel Rumours: What's on Amit Shah's Agenda in Manipur

"The primary focus will be to restore normalcy and bring peace to the state at the earliest. The Central and the state governments will work together to ensure stability and security for the people of Manipur," said a Manipuri government official.

One of the ways of doing this is by bringing together the Meiteis and Kukis for a discussion over ways to resolve the situation – and persuading them to "lay down arms," a senior home ministry official told The Indian Express.

A home ministry official told the newspaper that "the communities will be assured of safety and asked to lay down arms so that a conducive atmosphere can be prepared to resolve things through talks."

The official added that Kukis are already in talks with the government for a peace pact, adding that "some of their demands for autonomy in certain areas will be considered."