Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur's Imphal Despite Heavy Security Presence

A fresh bout of violence took place in Manipur on Monday, 22 May, despite heavy security presence in the state, where over 70 people have died in clashes between tribals and non-tribals since the beginning of May.

Two houses were torched in the New Chekon area of Imphal East, after four armed persons, including a former MLA, forced shop owners to down their shutters, news agency PTI reported.

Army personnel were rushed to the spot, and used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd. A few people were also injured amid the scuffle.

Business establishments remained closed in the area on Tuesday as well due to instructions by security officials.