Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur's Imphal Despite Heavy Security Presence

Two houses were torched in the New Chekon area of Imphal East, after four armed persons, including a former MLA, forced shop owners to down their shutters.
(Photo: Twitter/Ritu Rathaur)
A fresh bout of violence took place in Manipur on Monday, 22 May, despite heavy security presence in the state, where over 70 people have died in clashes between tribals and non-tribals since the beginning of May.
Two houses were torched in the New Chekon area of Imphal East, after four armed persons, including a former MLA, forced shop owners to down their shutters, news agency PTI reported.
Army personnel were rushed to the spot, and used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd. A few people were also injured amid the scuffle.
Business establishments remained closed in the area on Tuesday as well due to instructions by security officials.
Their demands also included the deportation of "illegal Myanmarese immigrants" and stoppage of poppy cultivation in the hill areas.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the public on Monday to stop burning the houses of locals.
He also said that three persons, including a former MLA, were arrested after the incident in New Chekon. The CM did not specify who the ex-legislator was.
While a mob beat up one of the miscreants, the others had managed to flee. They were apprehended later, however.
"We will initiate legal action against those involved in illegal activities. We have also decided to acquire 20 more companies of security personnel from the central forces," Singh said, as per PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
