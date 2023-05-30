Manipur Violence: As State Burns With Hate Again, What Will Help Restore Peace?

The Meiteis, in turn, allege that the Kuki insurgent groups, currently in a Suspension of Operations (SOO) with the Central and state government since 2005, are directly involved in the fight. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a press conference on 28 May, has declared that he will use all the state police forces, including the paramilitary, to crush the Kuki 'terrorists’, a group currently in a tripartite talk with the Central and state governments. Such an open declaration of war, seemingly targeting a particular community, even if it is on insurgents, makes the situation far more volatile.

While some Kuki leaders allege that they have the basic right to defend themselves either through volunteers or otherwise, the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) spokesperson Dr Seilen Haokip denied the involvement of the Kuki insurgents under SOO.

The killing and burning of villages have been going on in the borders of the hills and valleys for the last 26 days. However, violence has escalated in the last two days again like how it did when the fighting started on 3 May. Fresh violence has erupted in the border towns of Kangvai (Churachandpur), Suknu (Chandel), Saikul (Kangpokpi), Kangchup (Kangpokpi), Moreh (Tengnoupal), and Sekmai (Imphal East). While the first four are in the hills, which are attacked by Meitei Tengol, the last two were attacked by the Kukis.

Even as the Manipur chief minister claims that the state is back to normalcy, the Manipur state armoury was looted again for the second time on 28 May from three places in the valley: 2nd and 7th Manipur Rifles camp, Imphal, and 3rd IRB Camp, Thoubal. Questions are raised as to how the state armoury could be looted in Imphal for the second time. Kukis are also believed to have looted a police station in the Tengnoupal district.