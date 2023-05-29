Amit Shah To Visit Violence-Hit Manipur, Asks Communities To 'Remove Mistrust'

The Union home minister's visit comes against the backdrop of reports of at least 40 Kuki militants being killed in a coordinated security operation in the state's Imphal valley over the past four days.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday, 28 May, told reporters that 40 militants had been killed so far and a few had been arrested.

"Mass combing operations along with helicopter operations have started. We are trying to find out culprits, those militants, who are attacking the civilians," he said.

The chief minister added that the latest round of "conflict is not between communities but between Kuki militants and security forces."