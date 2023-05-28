'30 Militants Killed in Defensive Ops,' Claims Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Reports suggest civilians are also presently being treated for bullet wounds.

Media reports said that the purported clashes began after the army initiated a combing operation in an alleged bid to “de-arm” communities.

PTI also quoted a security official who claimed that the house of BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh at Uripok in Imphal West was vandalised and two of his vehicles set ablaze.

In the recent spate of ethnic clashes that began earlier this month in Manipur, over 75 people are reported to have lost their lives.