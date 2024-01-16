Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Manipur's Moreh Tense After Two Held for Police Official's Death, Curfew Imposed

Manipur's Moreh Tense After Two Held for Police Official's Death, Curfew Imposed

The curfew comes a day after police arrested 2 individuals in connection with a police official's death.
The Quint
India
Published:

Police personnel gather to maintain law and order during a protest in Imphal in August 2023. Image used for representational purposes only.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Police personnel gather to maintain law and order during a protest in Imphal in August 2023. Image used for representational purposes only.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Amid escalating tensions, a total curfew has been imposed in Manipur's Moreh on Tuesday, 16 January.

Know more: The curfew comes a day after police arrested two individuals in connection with the death of a police official in October last year, according to a report by The Indian Express.

  • Philip Khaikholal Khongsai and Hemkholal Mate have been identified as the accused who were arrested.

  • They were reportedly caught by security personnel who reportedly saw two people open fire and run into a residential area.

“During the operation, the two suspicious individuals were chased and overpowered using minimal force and were detained for verification,” police said in a statement. A pistol with two live rounds, a hand grenade, 10 live rounds of AK ammunition and 10 detonators were recovered from them," police was quoted as saying in the report.

Flare-up: Following the arrests, a mob reportedly gathered at the police station and demanded the release of the accused in custody.

  • The crowd was later dispersed by security forces, the report said.

  • Protests were also held in Imphal demanding that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Also ReadManipur: Grieving Widows Recount Attack That Killed 5 Pangals in Thoubal

Look back: On 31 October 2023, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand was shot dead by a sniper while he was overseeing the construction of a helipad in Moreh.

  • SDPO Anand succumbed to his injuries before a helicopter could arrive to airlift him for treatment.

  • He reportedly belonged to the Meitei community.

  • Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for Anand's next of kin.

Zoom in: Moreh is a town that is located on India's border with Myanmar.

  • The population of the border town is reportedly mixed, but members of the Kuki-Zo community make up the majority.

  • Over 3,000 Meiteis have fled Moreh since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on 3 May 2023.

Also Read'For Modi, Manipur Not a Part of India': Rahul Gandhi At Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT