Manipur's Moreh Tense After Two Held for Police Official's Death, Curfew Imposed

Police personnel gather to maintain law and order during a protest in Imphal in August 2023. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: PTI)
Amid escalating tensions, a total curfew has been imposed in Manipur's Moreh on Tuesday, 16 January.
Know more: The curfew comes a day after police arrested two individuals in connection with the death of a police official in October last year, according to a report by The Indian Express.
Philip Khaikholal Khongsai and Hemkholal Mate have been identified as the accused who were arrested.
They were reportedly caught by security personnel who reportedly saw two people open fire and run into a residential area.
Flare-up: Following the arrests, a mob reportedly gathered at the police station and demanded the release of the accused in custody.
The crowd was later dispersed by security forces, the report said.
Protests were also held in Imphal demanding that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Look back: On 31 October 2023, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand was shot dead by a sniper while he was overseeing the construction of a helipad in Moreh.
SDPO Anand succumbed to his injuries before a helicopter could arrive to airlift him for treatment.
He reportedly belonged to the Meitei community.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for Anand's next of kin.
Zoom in: Moreh is a town that is located on India's border with Myanmar.
The population of the border town is reportedly mixed, but members of the Kuki-Zo community make up the majority.
Over 3,000 Meiteis have fled Moreh since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on 3 May 2023.
