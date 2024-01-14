'For Modi, Manipur Not a Part of India': Rahul Gandhi At Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began from Manipur’s Thoubal district on Sunday, 14 January.

Addressing the public, Gandhi said that the "Congress party understands the pain that the people of Manipur have gone through in the last many months."

"You have lost what you valued but we will find what you have valued once again and bring it back to you. We understand the pain the people of Manipur have been through. We understand the hurt, the loss and the sadness you have been through. We promise you that we will bring back what you valued, we will bring back the harmony, the peace, the affection that this state has always been known for," said Gandhi.

Gandhi also criticised PM Modi for not visiting Manipur since the start of the conflict last year.