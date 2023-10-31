ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Police Official Shot Dead by Sniper in Manipur’s Moreh: What We Know

The official, Chingtham Anand, succumbed to his injuries before a helicopter could arrive to airlift him.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Police Official Shot Dead by Sniper in Manipur’s Moreh: What We Know
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A Manipur Police official was on Tuesday, 31 October, shot dead by a sniper while he was overseeing the construction of a helipad in the state's Moreh town.

Who is the deceased? The official, identified as Chingtham Anand, succumbed to his injuries before a helicopter could arrive to airlift him for treatment.

After Anand was shot, police forces retaliated by firing at the perpetrators, who are suspected to be Chin-Kuki-Zo militants. A reinforcement team was also sent from Imphal.

Ex-gratia announced: Meanwhile, the Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led Manipur government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for Anand's next of kin.

The incident has sparked a fresh outbreak of violence in the state, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes over the last few months as well as conflicts between security forces and militant groups.

Also Read

Why Manipur Security Forces Are Concerned About Fake Military Uniforms & Gear

Why Manipur Security Forces Are Concerned About Fake Military Uniforms & Gear

(With inputs from Borun Thockchom.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×