Police Official Shot Dead by Sniper in Manipur’s Moreh: What We Know

A Manipur Police official was on Tuesday, 31 October, shot dead by a sniper while he was overseeing the construction of a helipad in the state's Moreh town.
Who is the deceased? The official, identified as Chingtham Anand, succumbed to his injuries before a helicopter could arrive to airlift him for treatment.
After Anand was shot, police forces retaliated by firing at the perpetrators, who are suspected to be Chin-Kuki-Zo militants. A reinforcement team was also sent from Imphal.
Ex-gratia announced: Meanwhile, the Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led Manipur government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for Anand's next of kin.
The incident has sparked a fresh outbreak of violence in the state, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes over the last few months as well as conflicts between security forces and militant groups.
(With inputs from Borun Thockchom.)
