TN CM Assures ‘Conflict-Free’ Eviction After Man Sets Himself Ablaze in Chennai

Residents of Govindasamy Nagar have been protesting on the banks of the Buckingham canal, against the eviction drive by the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department for the past two weeks.
A day after a 60-year-old man set himself on fire in Chennai while protesting against the Tamil Nadu government’s encroachment eviction drive, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said a new resettlement policy will be drafted to ensure 'conflict-free' eviction.
The man, identified as Kannaiyan, a street vendor, was reportedly upset about losing his livelihood due to the resettlement and set himself ablaze on Sunday. His condition was critical and he died at 3.30 am on Monday.
The man's death led to a law and order situation, resulting in temporary suspension of the eviction drive. The state government announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family.
Alleging that the eviction was being done in violation of human rights, K Suresh, Kannaiyan’s son, demanded action against the officials concerned and appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take suo motu cognisance of the issue.
Taking stock of the situation, MK Stalin on Monday told the Assembly that all the residents will be allotted houses at resettlement sites being built in Mandaveli and Mylapore by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).
"Consultation will be held with people before resettlement to prevent such incidents. We will ensure conflict-free operation by talking to elected representatives of the locality," he said
The family wanted the government to file an abetment to suicide case against officials, particularly those from the Water Resources Department, involved in the eviction drive, solatium of Rs 50 lakh, and government job for one member of the family.
A house demolished as part of the eviction drive.
The residents had earlier alleged that the eviction is being done without providing proper alternative housing. Several residents who were evicted are currently staying at the Greenways railway station premises. The residents also allege that they have not received the one-time payment from the government as is mandated during such an eviction.
Several residents also questioned the government for carrying out the eviction drive at a time when students were writing their board examinations.
Over 250 families living in the area were offered housing in the government’s slum rehabilitation projects, constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at Perumbakkam, Semmencheri and Navalur.
Most residents are hesitant as the relocation would make access to their livelihood opportunities and their children's schools extremely difficult.
A few years ago, 336 families were reportedly evicted from the area, while the other 259 houses are facing the threat of being razed currently. The eviction is being done as per the order of the Supreme Court in a case filed by an individual recently to remove the encroachments.
The residents alleged that successive governments failed to plead their case properly. Their documents support the claim that their houses were located at a distance of 40 feet from the Buckingham Canal and that the locality was declared a slum in 1971.
The residents cited an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in 2016 by then Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, in which it was cited that the individual who filed the case had vested interests.
The residents said they requested the officials to temporarily halt the eviction, noting that their case was coming up in the Supreme Court and citing the dilapidated condition of the houses being allocated to them at the Perumbakkam resettlement site.
Officials from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) assured the residents that they would consider allocating houses in the newly constructed buildings soon.
