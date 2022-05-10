TN CM Assures ‘Conflict-Free’ Eviction After Man Sets Himself Ablaze in Chennai

A day after a 60-year-old man set himself on fire in Chennai while protesting against the Tamil Nadu government’s encroachment eviction drive, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said a new resettlement policy will be drafted to ensure 'conflict-free' eviction.

The man, identified as Kannaiyan, a street vendor, was reportedly upset about losing his livelihood due to the resettlement and set himself ablaze on Sunday. His condition was critical and he died at 3.30 am on Monday.

The man's death led to a law and order situation, resulting in temporary suspension of the eviction drive. The state government announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family.

Alleging that the eviction was being done in violation of human rights, K Suresh, Kannaiyan’s son, demanded action against the officials concerned and appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take suo motu cognisance of the issue.