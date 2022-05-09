Ban on Controversial Pattina Pravesam Revoked After Seers Meet TN CM Stalin

Just over a week after Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) J Balaji banned the controversial Hindu ritual of Pattina Pravesam – the practice of carrying a seer in a palanquin procession – the decision has been revoked, presumably on directions from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Mayiladuthurai RDO had passed an order banning the ritual on 27 May even as preparations for the Pattina Pravesam of the Dharmapuram Adheenam's 27th pontiff, Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramachariya Swamigal, were ongoing.

Following the ban, a delegation including, Kovai Peerooraadheenam Shanthalinga Marudhachala Adigalar and Mayiladuthurai Darumai Aadheenam Thambiran Swamigal, met with Chief Minister Stalin on 7 May, asking him to revoke the ban.